N.S. RCMP searching for man and teenage girl in Annapolis Valley

Annapolis Valley RCMP are asking for public assistance to find a man and a teenage girl in relation to suspicious activity at a Middleton, N.S., business. RCMP said they are concerned for the youth’s safety in a news release.

On Aug. 10, the man and the girl aroused suspicion at a business on Main Street with their actions and comments, according to the release. When they left, they were spotted in other Middleton public spaces until they appeared to leave town around 9:15 p.m.

The release describes the man as in his 40s and approximately five-foot-nine with dyed black hair, trimmed facial hair and tattoos on his neck and arms. He was wearing a white T-shirt and checkered shorts when last seen and accompanied by a dog described as an approximately 140 lbs. lab/pincher mix that was wearing a blue vest.

The girl is described as approximately 14 years old and about five-foot-five with a small build and brown hair. She was wearing glasses, navy blue shorts and a brown T-shirt.

The man was driving a black Dodge Ram with large tires and Ontario licence plates. There may be cross or similar decal in the rear window, according the release.

Anyone with information that could assist officers in identifying these two people or their vehicle is asked to contact Annapolis District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.