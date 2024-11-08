ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP searching for man on provincewide arrest warrant following assault

    Daniel Ray Maas is pictured. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP) Daniel Ray Maas is pictured. (Courtesy: N.S. RCMP)
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a 38-year-old man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    Police say the warrant is in relation to an assault that happened Wednesday in Bear River.

    Daniel Ray Maas from Bear River is facing charges of:

    • assault
    • breaking and entering and committing
    • mischief
    • theft
    • four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

    Police describe Maas as five-foot-eight and 220 pounds.

    They say he has thinning dark brown hair with a receding hairline, short ungroomed facial hair and brown eyes.

    Maas has a tattoo of an anchor on his neck and tattoos on his arms.

    Police say they have made several attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.

    Anyone with information on Maas’ whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News