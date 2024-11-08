N.S. RCMP searching for man on provincewide arrest warrant following assault

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a 38-year-old man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Police say the warrant is in relation to an assault that happened Wednesday in Bear River.

Daniel Ray Maas from Bear River is facing charges of:

assault

breaking and entering and committing

mischief

theft

four counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

Police describe Maas as five-foot-eight and 220 pounds.

They say he has thinning dark brown hair with a receding hairline, short ungroomed facial hair and brown eyes.

Maas has a tattoo of an anchor on his neck and tattoos on his arms.

Police say they have made several attempts to find him and are now asking for help from the public.

Anyone with information on Maas’ whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to call the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

