N.S. RCMP searching for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

According to police, 29-year-old Tyler Charles Boland of Dartmouth is facing a number of charges including:

failure to comply with a probation order (two counts)

failure to comply with a release order

mischief

Police describe Boland as five-foot-nine, weighing around 165 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Officers made several attempts to find Boland, but have not been successful.

Anyone with information on Boland’s whereabouts is asked to refrain from approaching him, and to call police at 902-490-5020.

