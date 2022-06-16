N.S. reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospital admissions and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
The province reported 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday – 11 fewer than the 21 reported last week.
Of the 10 deaths, the province says eight – or 80 per cent – are among people aged 70 or older.
The data released Thursday covers a seven-day period ending June 13.
Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began Dec. 8, 2021, Nova Scotia has reported 319 deaths related to COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, the province has reported 431 COVID-19-related deaths.
The province says people aged 70 and older continue to be at highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.
Since the start of the Omicron wave, the median age of hospitalizations is 71, while the median age of people who have died is 81.
According to health officials, the risk of hospitalization is nearly 11 times higher for people aged 70 and older, and the risk of death is about 112 times higher, compared to those under the age of 50.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Health officials say 28 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 -- a decrease of 21 from the 49 new hospitalizations reported last week.
Of those currently in hospital:
- five are in ICU
- 16 per cent are unvaccinated
- The median age is 70
NEW CASES
Nova Scotia is reporting 1,950 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 – 476 more cases than the 1,474 new cases reported last week.
However, the province did provide an explanation for the increase. Beginning this week, the number of lab-confirmed cases includes people who have COVID-19 for the second time or more.
Previously, the province was not reporting reinfections because the number of them was small.
Due to the Omicron variant, health officials say reinfection numbers have become more frequent.
"That is why Nova Scotia will now include them in the reported lab-confirmed cases. This change is part of the reason for the increased case numbers this week," read a news release from the province.
According to Dr. Shelley Deeks, the province's deputy chief medical officer of health, there have been 215 people who have tested positive 90 days or more after a previous positive PCR test result since the beginning of the Omicron wave.
"At this point, many Nova Scotians have tested positive for COVID-19, so the chances of reinfection become more probable; that is why we have shifted our reporting to include the number of reinfections in our weekly case count," said Deeks in a news release.
The province defines reinfections as a PCR positive result 90 days or more after a previous positive PCR result.
VACCINES AND BOOSTERS
As of Thursday, 65.7 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose and 71,557 people have received a second.
Second booster doses are available to residents of long-term and residential care facilities, adults 70 and over living in the community, and members of First Nations communities who are 55 and older.
According to the province, evidence shows immunity gained from vaccines wanes more quickly among those aged 70 and older, which is why a second booster dose is recommended for that age group.
