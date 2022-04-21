N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths; possible stabilization in two key metrics

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday – one fewer than what was reported in the province's weekly COVID-19 update last week.

In the data released Thursday, which covers the seven-day period between April 12 and April 18, the province reported a total of 290 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 178 were during the Omicron wave.

Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 80.

POSSIBLE STABILIZATION IN TWO KEY METRICS

The province's weekly COVID-19 update points to a possible stabilization in two key metrics after a period of steady increases.

Public health says during this seven-day reporting period, the number of lab-confirmed cases and the number of cases linked to long-term care outbreaks are similar to levels in the previous six-day reporting period.

"After several weeks of increases, the data suggests we may have hit the peak of the wave when it comes to new COVID-19 infections," said Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer of health, in the weekly release.

"For many, COVID has been a mild to moderate illness with symptoms that can be managed at home. But that is not the case for everyone, especially older people, which makes our individual actions - getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, keeping our social circles small - that much more important."

VACCINES

As of Thursday, 64.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 87.6 per cent have received two doses, 4.8 per cent have received one dose, and 7.6 per cent were not vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations in Nova Scotia have gone up slightly since the province's last update.

The latest release from public health says there were 84 hospital admissions due to COVID-19 for the seven-day period ending April 18.

Last week, the province reported 72 new hospital admissions.

Of those in hospital, the Nova Scotia COVID-19 dashboard says:

11 are in ICU

23 per cent are unvaccinated

the median age is 76

the average length of stay is 6.8 days

NEW CASES

There were 7,508 new COVID-19 cases identified with PCR tests between April 12 and 18.

This is an increase of 596 new cases since the province announced 6,912 new PCR-confirmed cases last week.

DASHBOARD UDPATES ENDING SOON

Nova Scotia will be ending its COVID-19 dashboard updates at the end of April.

The dashboard first became active in January 2021.

Until then, COVID-19 data can still be found on the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.