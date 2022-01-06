N.S. reports 48 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Thursday; update on outbreaks

Health officials in Nova Scotia say there are 48 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, nine of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, the ages range from 26 to 94, with an average age of 68.

Public health says four of the 48 in hosptial were admitted during the Omicron variant wave.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is as follows:

four (8.3 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

28 (58.3 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

two (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated

14 (29.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia also reported 745 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the estimated active number of COVID-19 infections in the province to 6,636.

Public health says 459 of the new cases are in the Central zone, 128 are in the Eastern zone, 95 are in the Western zone, and 63 are in the Northern zone.

The province did not provide the number of recoveries on Thursday.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 1,828,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 795,716 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 167,430 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Only 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

HOSPITAL OUTBREAKS

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) announced a new outbreak at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital – where they say fewer than five patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” reads a release from the province.

NSH is also reporting additional cases related to the outbreaks in three hospitals.

The additional cases include:

Four additional patients in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary; there are now 16 patients who have tested positive.

Six additional patients in a ward at New Waterford Consolidated Hospital; there are now 11 patients who have tested positive.

One additional patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre; fewer than five people at the facility have tested positive.

MOVE TO AT-HOME LEARNING

During Wednesday’s COVID-19 update, the province announced public schools will move to at-home learning beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

Schools, however, will stay open for students who use learning centres and will reopen to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 17.

The province says regional centres for education and the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial will provide more information to families soon.

Schools will follow public health guidance regarding testing, isolation and case management, according to the premier.

PUBLIC HEALTH RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

On Wednesday, Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, announced Nova Scotia's COVID-19 restrictions will be extended until the end of January.

"The Omicron variant has been rapidly making people sick across the province and continues to spread quickly," said Strang. "Extending the restrictions will help stop the spread. We are learning more about Omicron every day and we are tweaking self-isolation requirements to better reflect the current disease."

Strang said restrictions that took effect Dec. 22 will now continue until Jan. 31.

A full list of restrictions can be found online.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, needs to self-isolate and take an online COVID-19 self-assessment test, or call 811, to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: