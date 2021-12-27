N.S. reports 581 cases of COVID-19 Monday, testing changes come into effect

HALIFAX -

The province of Nova Scotia is reporting 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Public health says there are 420 cases in Central Zone, 62 cases in Eastern Zone, 42 cases in Northern Zone and 57 cases in Western Zone.

There were 4,851 tests completed on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Public health is also reporting an outbreak at a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre. There are currently less than five patients impacted. They are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place.

Nova Scotia Public Health is experiencing delays in follow-up because of a spike in testing and positive cases. The province is asking positive cases to contact their close contacts. The province says detailed follow-ups are being prioritized to support contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.

The province’s online COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated until Wednesday.

PROVINCE CHANGES TESTING STRATEGY

Most Nova Scotians who are close contacts or have symptoms will now be directed to book an appointment to get a take-home rapid test from a testing centre instead of a PCR test.

Starting Monday, the province is narrowing its criteria for who is eligible for a PCR test. You must have symptoms or have been identified as close contacts and be one of the following:

- 50 years and over

- Unvaccinated (less than full vaccine series) and age 12 or older

- Live or work in the following congregate settings:

Long-term care home

Residential care facilities

Corrections

Shelters and transition houses

Acute care settings

- Adult First Nations and African Nova Scotians

- Front line health care workers with direct patient care (i.e. family physicians, nurse practitioners, dentist) and First Responders

- Adults 18-49 year with one or more risk factors for severe disease:

Obesity (BMI >30 kg/m2)

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Chronic lung disease, including poorly controlled asthma (e.g. on medication or hospitalization within the past 12 months)

Chronic kidney disease, including those on dialysis

Downs Syndrome

Motor Neuron Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis, Huntington’s Disease

Immunocompromised or receiving immunosuppressive therapy

Children and youth under age 18 with any of the following conditions:

history of prematurity < 29 weeks

Chronic lung disease including chronic lung disease of prematurity, cystic fibrosis, and severe asthma

Downs Syndrome

Motor Neuron Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis

Obesity (BMI >30kg/m2)

- Pregnant

PCR tests are also available for people required to get one for a medical procedure or partially or unvaccinated travellers who need 2 negative PCR tests to stop isolating after at least seven days.

Public health is advising people who test positive by using rapid test that there is no need to do a follow up PCR test. Instead, people are supposed to isolate, notify their close contacts and tell public health of the positive result by emailing PublicHealthPOCT@nshealth.ca including your name, date of birth, health card number and contact information.