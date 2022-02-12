N.S. reports 79 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting 79 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit.

Of the 79 people in hospital:

14 are in intensive care

the average age is 65

the age range is nine to 93 years old

73 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave

There are also 280 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:

133 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

147 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

In a release, the province says the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges in not available Saturday.

CASES AND TESTING

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,222 tests. An additional 309 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Of Saturday’s cases: