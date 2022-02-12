N.S. reports 79 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 Saturday
Nova Scotia is reporting 79 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in the designated COVID-19 unit.
Of the 79 people in hospital:
- 14 are in intensive care
- the average age is 65
- the age range is nine to 93 years old
- 73 were admitted to hospital during the Omicron wave
There are also 280 other people in hospital who have COVID-19:
- 133 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
- 147 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
In a release, the province says the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges in not available Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,222 tests. An additional 309 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.
Of Saturday’s cases:
- 122 are in the Central Zone
- 86 are in the Eastern Zone
- 51 are in the Northern Zone
- 50 cases are in the Western Zone