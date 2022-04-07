N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
The province's weekly COVID-19 update shows a continued increase in lab-confirmed cases, as well as hospitalizations.
In a news release Thursday, health officials say the risk of severe illness remains low during the current Omicron wave.
"COVID-19 is circulating in all communities across the province but given Nova Scotia has a highly vaccinated population, the number of hospitalizations and deaths as a proportion of total positive tests remains low," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.
To date, the province has announced 263 deaths related to COVID-19, 151 of those have been during the Omicron wave.
Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 79. Of those who died, 27.2 per cent had one dose of vaccine or were unvaccinated.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Nova Scotia is reporting another increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Between March 30 and April 5, Nova Scotia saw 61 new hospital admissions due to the virus and 16 discharges.
As of Wednesday, there were 57 people in hospital due to COVID-19, nine of whom were in intensive care.
Last week, the province had reported 51 people in hospital and 11 people in intensive care in its weekly report.
Of those in hospital:
- 16 per cent are unvaccinated or have one dose of vaccine
- the median age is 72
NEW CASES
There were 6,991 new COVID-19 cases identified with PCR tests between March 30 and April 5, 2,803 more cases than were announced in the province’s previous weekly report.
VACCINES
As of Wednesday, 63.9 per cent of Nova Scotians had three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 87.5 per cent of Nova Scotians had two or more doses, 4.9 per cent had one dose, and 7.6 per cent were not vaccinated.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Budget 2022 makes good on dental care, but little in new health spending
The Liberals have made good on promises to the NDP when it comes to health spending in their newly released budget, but offered little else in new spending to reinvigorate Canada's struggling health system.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
UN assembly suspends Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organization's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.
What Canadians need to know before buying cryptocurrency
As a new survey shows growing interest in cryptocurrencies and tokens, Canadians may be asking themselves what goes into getting into the worldwide market.
Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video and photos of the actor for the first time since revealing his aphasia diagnosis.
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual products
The federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
Federal budget devotes $4.3 billion to Indigenous housing needs
Ottawa is preparing to spend $4.3 billion over seven years to help improve Indigenous housing, while also giving more to help communities contend with the harmful past of residential schools.
Liberals pledge $500M in military aid to Ukraine, plus humanitarian help
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland referenced horrific allegations of Russian war crimes on Thursday as the federal Liberal government promised another $500 million in military aid as well as other financial assistance to Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Sixth person dies more than a week after Brampton, Ont., house fire
The Office of the Fire Marshal says a sixth person has died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., last week.
-
Old shipwreck in Niagara River pushed closer to brink of falls after storm
A 104-year-old shipwreck that sits near the brink of Niagara Falls has moved closer to the edge following bad weather this week.
-
Ontario government won't comment on progress of digital ID program
The Ontario government is remaining tight-lipped about the progress and rollout of the proposed provincial digital ID program.
Calgary
-
Infectious disease expert warns not enough Albertans have had a 3rd COVID-19 vaccination
'People are sometimes generally surprised how ill they are getting despite getting two doses of vaccine," Dr. Lynora Saxinger said. "A lot of them are not opposed to getting a third dose, they just haven’t got around to getting it.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
Montreal
-
Regional health board head called police on CHSLD Herron to report several deaths in April 2020
Newly-surfaced audio of a 911 call placed by Montreal's West Island Health Board president reveals more details of public health's response to deaths at CHSLD Herron in 2020.
-
$25,000 settlement for Sixties Scoop survivors a 'slap in the face'
Learning this week that the final amount of the settlement for Indigenous Sixties Scoop survivors would total $25,000 has left many offended and feeling their trauma is not worth much.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.
-
Woman hospitalized, school put on lockdown after Mill Woods shooting
A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital after she was shot in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
Police searching for shooter who fired multiple rounds at vehicle in Castle Downs
Edmonton police are looking for information about a person who was behind the gun during a shooting in northwest Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario passes new rules that mandate employers tell workers if they are being tracked
Ontario has passed new laws that require companies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically tracked, along with establishing a minimum wage for gig workers.
-
North Bay standoff related to break-in, assault: police
There were some tense moments Thursday morning for people in a North Bay neighbourhood when police converged on a home in the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East and now more information about the situation is coming to light.
-
Residents in northern Ontario community furious to learn they could lose ambulance service
Residents of the community of Foleyet, west of Timmins, are angry they might lose ambulance service.
London
-
Residents roll up sleeves for fourth dose rollout
Fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine became available Thursday for those in the general population 60 years of age or older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Individuals and their adult household members.
-
'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing
A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.
-
Residents fight for future of West Grey Police Service
It doesn’t take long to find the “Save the West Grey Police Service” signs on lawns of taxpayers in and around Durham, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 transmission on the rise in Manitoba, BA.2 most prominent strain: Roussin
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the BA.2 COVID strain is the main strain circulating in Manitoba according to wastewater data, noting it makes up 60 per cent of transmission in Manitoba.
-
'It lit on contact': Canada’s oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator in Elva, Man., which was considered the oldest still standing in Canada, has burned down.
-
Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week
New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Ottawa's top doctor urges employers to encourage mask-wearing
Ottawa's top doctor says she is discussing new COVID-19 restrictions with the Ontario government and is asking employers to encourage mask use in the workplace as COVID-19 continues to surge.
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2022 unveils billions in 'targeted' new spending, deficit projected at $52.8B
In the 2022 federal budget, the government is unveiling tens of billions in new spending over the next five years, aimed at 'targeted' initiatives to build the economy, while continuing to chip away at the deficit.
-
Saskatoon police charge man involved in standoff
A man taken into custody following a standoff with police has been charged.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford mushroom farms fined $650K for dumping in local creeks
A pair of mushroom farms in Abbotsford have been fined more than half a million dollars as a result of Fisheries Act violations involving "effluent" being dumped into local waterways.
-
Vancouver businesses gearing up for return of cruise ship season
Following a two-year hiatus, cruise season is about to get underway in Vancouver with the first ship scheduled to arrive Sunday.
-
Another massive lotto jackpot was recently won in B.C.
For the third time in a month, a lottery ticket sold in B.C. will make someone millions richer.
Regina
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
$38M sale of GTH land to Cargill approved by Sask. government
The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) Authority has been approved to sell 247 acres of land to Cargill Limited for more than $38 million.
-
Rising costs a concern for Sask. school divisions despite 'record' education funding
School boards in Saskatchewan said they are being forced to make difficult decisions that could ultimately lead to unwanted cuts, as expenses continue to rise.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. floats rules to push charged, convicted politicians out of local elected posts
The Ministry of Municipal Affairs has introduced new tools it says will help local governments in British Columbia to act when elected officials are accused or convicted of breaking the law.
-
Saanich closing Gordon Head rec centre pools after large crack appears
The pools at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C., will be closed for most of the summer to allow the district to make repairs to the facility.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to release first weekly update
B.C. health officials have switched to weekly reporting on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first update scheduled to release on Thursday.