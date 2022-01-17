N.S. reports four more deaths related to COVID-19; 73 in hospital due to virus Monday

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

a man in his 40s in Central zone

a man is his 70s in Central zone

a man in his 80s in Eastern zone

a woman in her 90s in Central zone

"I'm saddened to learn that four more Nova Scotians lost their lives because of this virus, and I offer my deepest condolences to those grieving," said Premier Tim Houston. "We need to stay vigilant and minimize non-essential activities to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province. We all have a part to play. We can do this by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, following public health measures and reducing activities."

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 121 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifteen more people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19, and 12 others have been discharged since Friday.

In a news release Monday, public health says there are currently 73 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 73 in hospital:

13 people are in intensive care

the average age is 67

70 were admitted during the Omicron wave

Health officials say the average length of stay for those admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia is six days.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is as follows:

eight (11.0 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

45 (61.6 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

five (6.8 per cent) are partially vaccinated

15 (20.5 per cent) are unvaccinated

Public health says there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which includes:

64 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

112 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

As of Monday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

"COVID-19 is in every corner of our province. We need to work together and continue to follow the advice of public health to protect our healthcare system, long-term care homes and our most vulnerable Nova Scotians," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Sunday, Jan. 16, 1,950,167 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 90.6 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 83.1 per cent have received their second dose.

To date, health officials say 35.1 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose and 11.6 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

OUTBREAKS UPDATE

Nova Scotia Health is reporting a new outbreak in a ward at Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

The health authority is also reporting additional cases related to outbreaks in four hospitals.

The additional cases involved are:

one additional patient in a ward at Northside General Hospital in North Sydney; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; fewer than five patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Northside General Hospital; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient at Colchester East Hants Health Centre; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive.

"All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place. NSHA will provide a further update when more information is available," read a release from public health.

TESTING AND CASES

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,275 tests.

Public health also identified an additional 495 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases:

227 are in the Central zone

89 are in the Eastern zone

31 are in the Northern zone

148 are in the Western zone

Health officials say from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 44 of 1,323 positive lab results were repeat positives.

The province did not provide the number of recoveries on Friday.

Nova Scotia estimates there are 5,736 active COVID-19 cases in the province as of Monday.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening cough, or who has two or more of the following symptoms, needs to self-isolate and take an online COVID-19 self-assessment test, or call 811, to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: