N.S. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

two men in their 70s in the Eastern Zone

a man in his 80s in the Central Zone

“I offer my sincere condolences to the loved ones of the three people who have died from illness caused by this virus,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

“As we lift restrictions and continue to resume activities, we must remember that the virus is still circulating among the population. That's why it's so important for the people of Nova Scotia to follow the spirit and the letter of public health measures to protect ourselves and others from the coronavirus.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 209 deaths related to the virus.

There were also six new hospital admissions since Wednesday and one person has been discharged.

Currently, there are 46 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 46 in hospital:

12 are in intensive care

the age range is from five to 92-years-old

the median age is 62

the average length of stay in hospital is 6.5 days

44 were admitted during the Omicron wave

The vaccination status of the 46 in hospital is as follows:

14 (30.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

21 (45.7 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

one (2.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated

10 (21.7 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also two other groups of people in hospital who have COVID-19:

122 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

161 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 2,216,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 92.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their first dose, and 86.8 per cent have received their second dose.

As well, 62.6 per cent of Nova Scotians 18 and older have received a booster dose, and 0.3 per cent have booked a booster dose appointment.

Public health says as of Thursday, less than 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated.

CASES AND TESTING

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 2,007 tests. An additional 421 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were identified.

Of the new cases:

143 are in the Central Zone

88 are in the Eastern Zone

105 are in the Northern Zone

85 are in the Western Zone

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia estimates there to be 2,514 active cases of COVID-19.

Public health says an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported is expected, now that people with positive rapid tests are able to get a confirmatory PCR test again.

OUTBREAKS UPDATE

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is reporting a new outbreak in a unit at Glace Bay Hospital, where fewer than five patients have contracted COVID-19.

It is also reporting two additional cases related to the outbreak at Harbor View Hospital in Sydney Mines, where fewer than five patients have contracted COVID-19.