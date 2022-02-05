N.S. reports total of 102 people in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Saturday

On Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 102 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. This includes 14 people in the ICU.

The province says the age range of those in hospital is between two and 95 years old, while the average age is 65.

According to publice health, of the 102 in hospital, 94 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Health officials say there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19, which includes:

136 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

140 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

The province says the number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital is unavailable Saturday.

COVID-19 CASE COUNT

The province reported 382 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after the Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,253 tests on Friday.

There are 139 cases in the Central Zone, 47 cases in the Eastern Zone, 66 cases in the Northern Zone and 130 cases in the Western Zone.