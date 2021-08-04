HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new cases are both in the province's Central zone. One is related to travel and one is a close contact to a previously reported case.

Three of the province's previously reported cases are now considered resolved, as the active number of infections drops to 11.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

COVID-19 DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,564 tests on Tuesday. The province has completed 1,038,886 tests since the pandemic began.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,895 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, according to the province's online dashboard. Of those, 5,791 cases have recovered and 93 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently one person in hospital in an intensive care unit due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Since April 1, there have been 4,153 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 295 cases (1 active case)

Central zone: 4,674 cases (7 active cases)

Northern zone: 302 cases (1 active case)

Eastern zone: 624 cases (2 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to August 8, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,370,902 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 76.3 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose.

Approximately 64.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,556,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health offers several walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone, and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Wednesday, Aug. 4:

Halifax Convention Centre, 1650 Argyle St, Halifax, from noon to 7 p.m.

Alderney Gate, 60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 160 - 703 Main St, Cole Harbour, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena, 27 Vimy Ave, Halifax from 3 to 8 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: