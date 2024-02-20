ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. school evacuated over propane leak: RCMP

    Pictou Landing First Nation School in Nova Scotia is pictured. (Source: Pictou Landing First Nation School/Facebook) Pictou Landing First Nation School in Nova Scotia is pictured. (Source: Pictou Landing First Nation School/Facebook)
    The Pictou Landing First Nation School has been evacuated Tuesday morning due to a propane leak .

    According to RCMP Const. Dominic LaFlamme, police are assisting fire crews with the leak at the school. Staff and students have left the building.

    In a social media post, the school said they were sending students home due to “a malfunction in the building.”

    CTV News Atlantic has reached out to the school and the Pictou Landing Fire Department.

