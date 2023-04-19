N.S. school support workers reach tentative agreement with centres for education

A tentative agreement has been reached between school support workers in Nova Scotia and regional centres for education in the province.

A spokesperson for Education Minister Becky Druhan tells CTV News the tentative agreement was reached early Wednesday.

It has yet to be voted on by CUPE union members.

No details about the tentative agreement have been released.

Any plans for potential job action by thousands of CUPE members, like bus drivers and custodians, for this Friday have been cancelled.

More to come…