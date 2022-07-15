N.S. senior struck and killed crossing highway to assist another driver

A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a highway to help another driver who had just hit a deer.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a collision involving an SUV and a deer on Highway 102 north in Alton, N.S., around 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the SUV was uninjured and they were able to pull their vehicle to the side of the road. RCMP was on scene providing assistance while waiting for a tow truck

While they were waiting for the tow, police say a pickup truck stopped on the opposite side of Highway 102. The driver of the pickup truck exited his vehicle to see if he could help.

According to police, the man was struck by a passing pickup truck while crossing the highway. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the passing pickup truck was not injured.

Highway 102 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.