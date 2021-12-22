N.S. sets another record high single-day COVID-19 case increase, with 537 new infections Wednesday

Nova Scotia has now announced record high COVID-19 numbers for seven straight days.

On Wednesday, the province reported 537 new infections – the highest single-day case increase the province has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

The previous record for the highest single-day case increase was on Tuesday, when 522 new infections were announced.

Public health says 434 of Wednesday’s cases are in the province's Central zone, 36 are in the Eastern zone, 44 cases are in the Northern zone, and 23 are in the Western zone.

Health officials also announced another death related to the virus, involving a man in his 50s in the province's Northern zone.

"I am saddened to hear about the loss of another Nova Scotian, so close to what is supposed to be a joyful time of year. I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends grieving," said Premier Tim Houston. "Now is not the time to let our guard down. This holiday season is different as we take steps to protect each other and contain the spread of this virus. Please keep gatherings small, slow down your activities and follow all the public health guidelines to keep our loved ones and communities safe."

Ten people are currently in hospital in Nova Scotia, three of whom are in intensive care.

The province did not provide a number for the current total active case count, nor did they provide an update on recoveries on Monday.

On Tuesday, 11 schools in the province were notified of an exposure at their school.

A full list of school exposures is available online.

Due to an increase in testing and positive cases, public health says it is experiencing some delays in follow-up and will try to contact anyone confirmed positive by the lab within 24 hours.

The province says all close contacts, including individuals who are fully vaccinated, now need to isolate for 72 hours after the exposure and get a lab-based PCR test. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop isolating after receiving a negative lab test. Those not fully vaccinated must continue to isolate, following the instructions for close contacts who are not fully vaccinated, found online.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 7,816 tests.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT DARTMOUTH GENERAL HOSPITAL

Public health in Nova Scotia has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Dartmouth General Hospital, where fewer than five patients have tested positive for the virus.

Health officials say all patients are being closely monitored.

"Infection prevention and control measures are being put in place, and NSHA is currently testing all patients and staff identified as a close contact. NSHA will provide a further update when more information is available," read a release from the province on Wednesday.

UPDATE ON ST. MARTHA'S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S.

Public health says there are still fewer than five positive cases connected to the hospital.

As a precaution, NSHA is testing identified close contacts, and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place.

Testing will also be made available for all staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.

UPDATE ON PARKSTONE ENHANCED CARE

A new positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Parkstone Enhanced Care – a nursing home in Halifax.

To date, a total of two residents and one staff member at the facility have tested positive. No one is in hospital.

All staff and residents are fully vaccinated, and all eligible residents have had a booster shot, according to public health.

UDPATE ON OUTBREAK AT HALIFAX INFIRMARY

Public health says there are no new cases connected to the outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary side of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

To date, there have been fewer than five patients test positive for the virus.

"All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place," wrote public health.

UPDATE ON PARKLAND ANTIGONISH

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Parkland Antigonish – a seniors' living community in Antigonish.

To date, three residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus. No one is in hospital and all staff and residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

NO NEW CASES AT OCEAN VIEW CONTINUING CARE CENTRE

No new case have been identified at Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage, N.S.

To date, three staff members have tested positive. No one is in hospital.

Public health says all staff and 97 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated at this facility.

RESTRICTIONS TIGHTENING

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions came into effect Wednesday morning as a way to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

“We need further restrictions to ensure everyone slows down, reins in their socializing, and limits opportunities for the virus to spread. It may mean a smaller Christmas dinner than you’d planned, but it’s better to be small and safe," said Premier Tim Houston, during a live COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday.

The new restrictions, which includes changes to gathering limits, physical distancing requirements and long-term care, will remain in place until at least Jan. 12.

A full list of restrictions can be found online.

BOOSTER DOSE ELIGIBILITY EXPANDING

Beginning Thursday, booster eligibility has expanded to include individuals aged 50 and older who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least six months.

"We are respecting NACI," said Houston, during a news conference on Tuesday. "If NACI changes, we'll change but right now, NACI is saying six months so, that’s the key thing that we are using."

The following groups are still eligible for a booster dose regardless of age:

all frontline healthcare workers, including community healthcare providers who provide direct patient care

all designated caregivers

People under age 30 who are eligible for a booster are encouraged to get the Pfizer vaccine. The rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with mRNA vaccines is higher with the Moderna vaccine than Pfizer.

Frontline and community healthcare providers should be prepared to provide proof of designation and are encouraged to bring their professional licence, work identification or letter from their employer to their appointment.

Providers include:

doctors, nurses, and continuing care assistants who work in community practice or provide care in the home

dentists, dental assistants, dental hygienists and denturists

pharmacists, pharmacy assistants and pharmacy technicians

Anyone eligible for a booster dose can schedule an appointment online or by calling the toll-free line 1-833-797-7772.

APPROACH TO TESTING CHANGES

During a live COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday, Nova Scotia's top doctor says the province is changing its approach to testing in order to keep up with demand.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says that due to the high volume of cases, the province needs to prioritize its supply and testing capacity to ensure those who need a test are able to get one.

Effective immediately, PCR testing is being limited to individuals who:

have symptoms of COVID-19

are close contacts of positive cases

have an increased risk of severe disease

are living in a congregate living setting

are integral to keeping the province's health-care system running

"For everyone else, even those with symptoms who aren't in one of the above groups, you will need to start using rapid tests," said Strang. "If your rapid test is positive, you will no longer need to do a follow-up PCR test. You will assume you have COVID and then follow with isolation and then notify any of your close contacts."

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 1,750,383 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Of those, 793,214 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 98,652 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: