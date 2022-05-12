N.S. shooting inquiry could allow senior RCMP officers to testify by videotape

CTV News has learned the Mass Casualty Commission, which is investigating Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, has been asked not to put several senior RCMP officers on the stand -- but rather to allow their testimony by videotape.

It’s not clear exactly who those officers are, and what the specific reason for the request is, but a lawyer representing many of the families and individuals affected by the tragedy says the submission from the National Police Federation and the Attorney General of Canada includes officers involved in making crucial decisions during the killing rampage on April 18-19, 2020.

“Our clients are incredibly upset over this turn of events,” says Sandra McCulloch.

The commission’s rules allow for such accommodations to be made for witnesses, at the discretion of the commissioners. McCulloch says the commission’s counsel has recommended the move.

But she believes allowing RCMP officers to testify by videotape would hamper her ability to seek answers on behalf of her clients, many of whom are family members of the 22 victims.

“Our participation will be limited to offering questions in writing that commission counsel may or may not pose to them, as far as we can see,” says McCulloch.

It appears another RCMP witness has asked to give testimony in a closed room with only the commissioners and commission counsel present.

“And whether or not we would be able to do any sort of follow-up in the way that we have been doing with witnesses to date is entirely unclear,” says McCulloch.

“Our clients feel they're going to be just ‘told’ some information and that's just not satisfactory to them,” she adds.

Her firm, and those representing other families, can submit arguments against the move to the Mass Casualty Commission in writing. The commissioners would make their decision after that.

CTV News has reached out to the commission, the National Police Federation, and the Attorney General of Canada for comment.

This is a developing story with more to come.