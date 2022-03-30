N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed

BREAKING | Gen. Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice

Canada's former chief of defence staff, retired Gen. Jonathan Vance, has pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, according to his lawyer. The plea was made this morning while appearing virtually before an Ottawa courtroom.

Then-Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance delivers remarks at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Testimony: Pope approved Vatican payout for London property

Pope Francis allegedly authorized negotiating an exit strategy for a key figure in the Vatican's bungled London real estate investment and was so satisfied with the outcome that he paid for a celebratory dinner at a fancy Roman fish restaurant the night the 15-million- euro payout closed, a defendant in the Vatican's extortion trial testified Wednesday.

