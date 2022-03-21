N.S. singer-songwriter empowers kids through music and movement in new TV series

Nova Scotia-born singer-songwriter Melanie Doane is taking her role as a music ambassador for children to another level.

The artist just launched a new fun and informative TV series for young viewers called "Ukulele U."

"I'm working with beautiful amazing kids who are the cast of the show with me," said Doane.

During each seven-minute episode, children learn songs, before performing a music video - all while encouraging kids at home to join in.

"I've got my ukulele in every episode... it's very much based on everyone’s ranges and getting kids involved," Doane said.

The Juno Award-winning musician says the ukulele is a tiny instrument with a huge impact.

"This is a vehicle that attracts kids. It's just a beautiful-looking instrument, but it's a beautiful-sounding instrument, and children are attracted to it because it is kid-size in a way, and it's 'kid-sound.' It's all very attractive," she said.

From The Beatles to Taylor Swift and even original songs, the sing-along musical variety show is filled with fun and inclusivity.

"I know that kids want to be around this. They want to be around singing, they want to be around something that's authentic that they can recognize and join in with," said Doane.

"They want to join in, they want to do it. They don't want to sit there and watch you do it. They want to do it with you, and that's the gift of what the show has been for me. I would do it in schools, but this gives me the chance to reach even more kids, and that is a big deal."

More information about Doane's new show can be found on her website.