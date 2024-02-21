N.S. songwriters circle highlights women, non-binary musicians

A new touring songwriters circle is looking to spotlight female and non-binary musicians in Nova Scotia this winter and spring.

The Small of my Heart songwriters circle kicks off at the First United Church in Truro on Saturday with a performance featuring, among other artists, Lisa MacIsaac, who helped bring the event to life.

“I knew when we started this who I’d call on,” MacIsaac said. “They’re songwriters and incredible storytellers and just the fact they’re brave enough to put their heart on their sleeves was the only requirement.”

MacIsaac, an artist from Cape Breton, co-founded Banshee Events Co., a non-profit that, according to its website, seeks to “empower women and non-binary artists.” MacIsaac said she’s seen firsthand the difficulties female and non-binary performers can face onstage.

“Everything from being onstage and having sound techs coming onstage to speak with our band members behind us about any technical questions because heaven forbid they ask the women who are at the front of the stage,” MacIssac said. “We started (Banshee) so that we could start this movement to promote equality in all aspects of the music industry.”

The touring songwriters circle will feature a rotating cast of performers, including Catherine MacLellan, Erin Costelo, Heather Rankin, Irish Mythen, and Kellie Loder.

“It’s really a conversation,” MacIsaac said. “You sing songs in the round, tell stories, and it’s a real glimpse into the artists.”

The songwriters circle is coming to Lunenburg, Liverpool, Halifax, and Port Hawkesbury in April and May.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.