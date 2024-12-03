N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.

“It is a tradition for 26 years - my favourite tradition,” said the teacher of 35 years.

The Adopt-A-Family idea started out as a class project at the former St. Michael's Junior High in Glace Bay, N.S.

The annual tradition didn't miss a beat when everyone moved to a new school at Oceanview Education Centre.

Over the years, the program has become almost completely student-run.

“The students do the fundraising. The students do the budgeting. The students do the shopping,” Roach said. "The students do the bagging and preparing. The only thing the students do not do is the interview process, because confidentiality is key to this program."

This year, there have been more than 60 recipients, many of them school-aged children and their families.

More than 50 students hit local stores to buy for them.

While the shopping sprees were clearly fun, some of the gift requests were sobering.

“It makes me sad, some of the things that the kids were asking for,” said student Catherine Pilling. "Because it's more necessities, rather than shoes and stuff that people my age are asking for."

So far this year, Roach and her students have managed to raise more than $18,000.

Students from past years often drop by too to chip in as young adults.Though in some cases, they have been the ones needing a holiday hand-up.

“There's no shame in needing help, and sometimes my former students fall upon hard times,” Roach said.

This year's efforts are not over yet. There are still at least two more shopping trips planned.

As for how much pride Roach feels with her students giving back, it’s an answer she couldn’t quite put into words.

“Don't get me crying with that question,” Roach said, fighting back tears. "They know how proud I am. The students I am teaching now, I'm super proud of them and all of the students who come back and offer help. I mean, there's no words to describe how proud I am of them."

