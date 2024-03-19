N.S. teen pleads guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in connection with high school stabbing

A Nova Scotia teenager accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school last year has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault.

The boy originally pleaded not guilty to 11 charges last June, including attempted murder.

There is a publication ban on his identity because he was 15-years-old at the time of the stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., last March.

According to a statement of facts submitted in court Monday, the teenaged student was called to the school’s vice-principal’s office to discuss posters that had been put up around school.

The statement of facts says the teen told the vice-principal his life was over, took out a knife and stabbed him twice.

A school administrator who heard screams was also stabbed when the teen ran out of the office, according to the statement.

The statement goes on to say the boy then cut his own neck on school grounds and police officers found him with four knives.

He was then taken to hospital. At the time, police confirmed the teen was treated in hospital for stab wounds, but they said it was unclear how he received those injuries.

The two staff members were taken to hospital with serious wounds and later recovered.

The teen, who is now 16-year-old, will be sentenced in July.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV Atlantic's Julie Caswell.

