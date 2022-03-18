N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
The lifted restrictions include gathering limits, physical distancing and mask requirements. The state of emergency in Nova Scotia will end on Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m.
However, some measures will remain in place for high-risk settings, such as healthcare and long-term care.
Public health says masking will remain mandatory for a few more weeks in public schools.
"I know there will be mixed emotions among students and parents about the decision to keep masks on for a little longer," said N.S. Premier Tim Houston.
"But when we have new information, we reassess. This week, eight of our province's leading pediatric doctors spoke up. After speaking with Dr. (Robert) Strang and Dr. (Andrew) Lynk, and listening carefully, we felt this change made sense. For everyone else, you don't need restrictions to keep wearing your mask and doing what makes sense to protect yourself and others."
Effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 21:
- There will be no gathering limits or capacity limits, but people should still keep their social groups small and consistent and make careful choices about the gatherings they attend.
- Physical distancing will no longer be required between individuals and groups, although distancing is still recommended.
- Masks will no longer be required, but wearing one in indoor public places or crowded outdoor places is strongly recommended.
- Businesses and organizations across all sectors can resume full operations with no mandatory public health restrictions.
- Special events including festivals, sports, performances, meetings, training and faith ceremonies can resume in full.
In public schools, staff and students will follow the updated guidance in the Back to School Plan, including the following:
- Masking for staff, students, and visitors remains in place for a few more weeks during school hours and on school buses.
- Visitors and spectators will need to wear masks in schools during school instructional hours for a few more weeks.
- Staff and students are asked to follow core public health measures such as getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home if feeling unwell, following the COVID-19 daily checklist, washing and sanitizing hands frequently.
- Music, band, arts and sports in schools can resume in full.
- Tournaments, concerts and extracurricular activities are permitted.
- Planning for graduation can proceed.
In long-term care facilities:
- Residents can have five visitors at a time if the facility can accommodate them.
- Larger groups of visitors are permitted for special occasions like a resident's birthday or anniversary if the facility can accommodate them.
- Visitors need to wear a mask and be fully vaccinated, except for end-of-life visits.
- Regardless of vaccination status, residents can leave the facility for any reason, including overnight visits with family.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre will continue with mask requirements and visitor restrictions.
Dr. Strang says anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 needs to self-isolate, complete the online self-assessment and book an appointment for testing.
People who are at increased risk for severe disease, live in congregate settings or are integral to keeping our health system running are directed to book a PCR test.
Everyone else is directed to use rapid tests. People who test positive on a rapid test can book a PCR test to confirm the result.
Dr. Strang encourages people to keep a rapid test kit at home in case they need it.
People who test positive for COVID-19 will still be required to self-isolate for seven days from the date symptoms started, or from the date of a positive test if there are no symptoms.
WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE
Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows continued virus activity and community spread in the province.
Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said data in this week's report was not unexpected.
"The pandemic is not over - and you can see that when you look at positive lab tests and hospitalizations in particular," said Strang in a news release Friday.
"We are just now starting to see the impact of phase one of our reopening plan. We are at a critical period with phase three just days away. It is more important than ever to do the things we know will keep ourselves and others safe. Get vaccinated. Get boosted if you're eligible. Wear your mask. Keep your social circles small and consistent. Stay home if you're sick, and test to protect the people you love."
Premier Tim Houston and Strang are scheduled to provide a live COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m. Friday, which can be viewed here.
COVID-19 DATA BETWEEN MARCH 9 AND MARCH 15
DEATHS:
Nova Scotia is reporting 15 COVID-19-related deaths between March 9 and March 15.
Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 79. Of those who died, 24 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.
To date, the province has announced 232 deaths related to COVID-19.
HOSPITALIZATIONS:
Between March 9 and March 15, Nova Scotia saw 41 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and 23 discharges.
As of Thursday, there are 38 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 12 of whom are in intensive care.
Of those in hospital:
- 23.7 per cent are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated
- the median age is 66
NEW CASES:
There were 2,888 PCR positive lab results identified between March 9 and March 15.
VACCINES:
As of Tuesday, 87.1 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 5.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, and 7.8 per cent are unvaccinated.
As well, 63.2 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose as of Tuesday.
All reported COVID-19 data can be found on the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.
Why CP Rail may lock out its workers and what it means for Canada's supply chain
A labour dispute at CP Rail is threatening to further cripple the flow of goods at a time when supply chains are already strained due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion in Ukraine.
BREAKING | Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post.
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son’s hockey game
Manitoba’s premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son’s hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman’s death.
Exposure to 'everyday chemical' associated with higher incidence of childhood cancer: study
Researchers have linked a common chemical to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers including lymphoma, in a study that looked at nearly 1.3 million children.
Burger King franchise 'refuses' to close 800 Russian restaurants
Burger King is trying to suspend its operations in Russia, but that's proving difficult. A business partner controlling 800 restaurants has 'refused' to close them, the company said.
Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over COVID-19 vaccine
The Canadian biotech company that makes mRNA-delivery technology for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sued Arbutus Biopharma in U.S. federal court, seeking to head off claims that the vaccine infringes Arbutus' patents.
Calgary police, border agents seize chemicals capable of producing $5M worth of MDMA
The interception of packages being imported from China into Canada, and the subsequent search of a northeast Calgary home, has resulted in a massive MDMA precursor seizure.
Bump in COVID-19 cases 'not unexpected' as public health measures lifted, Tam says
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is 'not unexpected' as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post.
-
Suspect wanted in deadly 2019 Rexdale shooting returned to Toronto from U.S.: police
A suspect wanted in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a 26-year-old man has been returned to Toronto from the U.S., police say.
-
Prosecutors seek consecutive sentences for Ontario man who killed ex and her children
The grief and guilt Victoria Pejcinovski felt after her mother and two siblings were killed left her wanting to 'escape' reality, court heard Friday, after the man found guilty of the murders was escorted out of the room for interrupting victim impact statements.
Calgary
-
Death of woman found assaulted, unconscious in Beltline under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a woman found badly beaten in the Beltline on Friday morning.
-
Alberta records deadliest year for drug overdoses in 2021
Alberta recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with more than 1,700 deaths in 2021.
-
Calgary police, border agents seize chemicals capable of producing $5M worth of MDMA
The interception of packages being imported from China into Canada, and the subsequent search of a northeast Calgary home, has resulted in a massive MDMA precursor seizure.
Montreal
-
Passerby who saved girl being beaten in east-end Montreal recounts horrifying experience
A passerby who helped save a 10-year-old girl who was being severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end says he's still in shock.
-
Quebec seniors home investigated for alleged mistreatment of workers from Africa
Quebec's labour minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that a private seniors residence in Levis, Que., paid workers from Africa just $70 a week to work as orderlies for several months.
-
Montreal's metro network to get five new stations along Blue Line in east end
The Montreal metro’s Blue Line is getting five new stations in the city’s east end, at a cost of $6.4 billion, a project that has been in talks for three decades.
Edmonton
-
3 injured when driver slammed into Edmonton collision scene
Two drivers that stopped to exchange information after a fender bender in southeast Edmonton Friday morning were taken to hospital after a third vehicle slammed into the wreckage.
-
Former Covenant Health employee pleads guilty to accessing health records illegally
A former Covenant Health employee in Vegreville, Alta., has admitted to accessing several people's health records without a work-related reason.
-
Alberta records deadliest year for drug overdoses in 2021
Alberta recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses with more than 1,700 deaths in 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario
Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Northeastern Ont. woman starts day with big lottery win
A grandmother from Thessalon recently started her day with a big lottery win playing a scratch ticket.
-
Police say suspended driver was impaired, had drugs, tried to flee police
Ontario Provincial Police say a 32-year-old suspect was arrested this week in a rural area of Timmins after repeatedly ignoring attempts by police to make an arrest.
London
-
Woman in her 60s latest local COVID death: Middlesex-London Health Unit
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new death related to COVID Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Scientific director of Ontario's science table announces resignation
The epidemiologist who has served as one of the key voices on Ontario’s Science Advisory Table throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic is resigning from the post.
-
Road closures begin Monday for four months in London, Ont.
As of Monday, King Street between Adelaide Street North and Lyle Street will be closed due to construction for approximately four months
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier apologizes for timing of comments about son’s hockey game
Manitoba’s premier is apologizing for the timing of her comments about her son’s hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman’s death.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba down, ICU cases and deaths increase on Friday
Though the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to drop in Manitoba, the province saw a small increase in the number of patients in ICU with the virus.
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa scrapping mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy
Starting April 4, the city will no longer require municipal workers to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by city grader in Ottawa’s east end
Ottawa police say a 43-year-old woman died after she was struck by a city grader while cycling in the east end on Thursday.
-
Freedom Convoy protest cost city of Ottawa $36.6 million
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that occupied downtown Ottawa streets for more than three weeks cost the city of Ottawa and Ottawa police more than $36 million.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police apologize for releasing details of woman's death to media before her family
Prince Albert Police Service apologized Friday for releasing details of a Saskatoon woman's death in a media release before notifying her family.
-
'A slap in the face': Sask. ends subsidized program with Saskatoon seniors home
The province is ending its subsidy program at Saskatoon’s McClure Place.
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
Vancouver
-
Man pushed down the stairs at SkyTrain station, kicked in caught-on-camera attack: Vancouver police
More than two weeks after a man was randomly attacked at a Vancouver SkyTrain station, police say they're hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in the caught-on-camera incident.
-
Thousands of dollars in drugs including fentanyl, meth seized by Okanagan police
More than $3,000 in fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs was seized and a man was arrested following a multi-week investigation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
Talks break off between employer, transit workers in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region
Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on eventual wage parity.
Regina
-
Driver charged in collision involving cyclist
A 49-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident involving a vehicle and cyclist Thursday afternoon in north Regina, police said in a news release.
-
Man charged with four counts of arson after multiple fires destroy buildings in southeast Sask.: RCMP
A 29-year-old man has been charged with four counts of arson after five fires were deliberately set near Alida, Sask. on March 16, according to RCMP.
-
Sask. premier sees approval rating grow: poll
Premier Scott Moe’s approval rating climbed to 51 per cent in an Angus Reid poll released on Friday, a six per cent rise from a poll in January.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'Tough little cookie': Dog survives cougar attack on Vancouver Island
A 14-pound dog lost an eye but is well on the road to recovery after surviving a cougar attack on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. Association of Police Boards calls for fees, limits on freedom-of-information requests
The president of the B.C. Association of Police Boards told the all-party committee reviewing the province's freedom-of-information laws that answering FOI requests is a drain on police resources and "could be ultimately affecting public safety."
-
Victoria calls on B.C. to extend temporary patio liquor licences
Between closures, staff shortages, and health orders, Victoria city council is looking into giving local businesses a break.