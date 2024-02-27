ATLANTIC
    • N.S. woman found dead, three-year-old boy still missing

    Holly Cooper and Lucas Cooper are pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP) Holly Cooper and Lucas Cooper are pictured. (Source: Nova Scotia RCMP)
    A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman who was reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area has been found dead, police say.

    Holly Jean Cooper was last seen on Ruth Falls Road in Ruth Falls around 2 a.m. Saturday along with three-year-old Lucas Robert Cooper.

    Police say Holly’s death is not believed to be suspicious and the search for Lucas continues.

    He is described as about three-feet tall and has black curly hair and brown eyes.

    Rescue teams from Sheet Harbour, N.S., search for a missing three-year-old boy on Feb. 27, 2024. (Stephanie Tsicos/CTV Atlantic)

