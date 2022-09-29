N.S. woman shares first-hand account of Fiona’s fury
As the clean-up from post-tropical storm Fiona continues across Atlantic Canada, many are still without power.
Pamela Pinto Betts of Arisaig, N.S., and her family are still in the dark almost one week later.
With no power or internet and sporadic cell service, it’s been a week of struggle for Betts and her loved ones.
“It was scary. We live near the ocean. We’re used to fall and winter storms with high winds but this was unlike anything we could have expected,” Betts tells CTV Atlantic. “The way the house shook, the noises inside that the house made, especially around the windows and doors, we were terrified that we were going to lose the North-facing wall of our house, but luckily everything worked out and we’re just taking it one day at a time.”
Betts considers herself lucky for avoiding the worst of the storm, but with quite a bit of damage in her community, power isn’t expected to be restored until at least Oct. 4.
Fortunately for Betts, she has a generator to help keep groceries cold in the fridge, have a hot shower, and charge devices.
“All the community, all the neighbours are getting together to help others who need driveways [cleared] or to help temporarily patch roofs or to help clean up debris from barns or garages that have teared apart,” she said.
While the last week has certainly been trying for Betts, it’s also been tough on her kids.
“They’re used to having devices at their disposal. They’re used to talking to their friends. It’s been a lot of walks, bike rides, board games. They’re hanging in there,” she said.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 75,000 customers in Nova Scotia remain without power.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' arrested in Nova Scotia: RCMP
Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' was arrested in Nova Scotia on Wednesday on charges related to an allegation of assault in Saskatchewan from last year.
Russia will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
Russia confirmed on Thursday it will formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held Kremlin-orchestrated 'referendums' on living under Moscow's rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged.
Canadians in Florida hunkering down as hurricane Ian lashes the state
Canadians in Florida are hunkering down as the massive Category 4 storm lashes the southwest coast with heavy winds and rain.
Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
4th leak reported on Nord Stream pipelines in Baltic Sea
A fourth leak on the Nord Stream pipelines has been reported off southern Sweden, the Swedish news agency said Thursday.
Body of U.S. extreme skier recovered from Nepal mountain
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world's eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital.
Nova Scotia premier slams telecom companies over service issues in wake of Fiona, calls for action from feds
In the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, the premier of Nova Scotia is calling on telecommunications companies to 'step up', saying that many residents are still without cell phone service or access to 911 days after the storm pummelled the province.
Firefighters in Florida push smoking fire truck through more than a metre of water as hurricane hits
Florida firefighters pushed a smoking truck through rising water as Hurricane Ian battered the southwest state, Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario seeks to extend Pickering Nuclear plant to 2026, eyes refurbishment: sources
Ontario is asking to extend the life of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station and is weighing a refurbishment that could see it in service for several more decades, sources told The Canadian Press.
-
Toronto restaurateur Frankie Lasagna just misses catching Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
The 37-year-old Toronto restaurant owner came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball when Judge went deep in the seventh inning.
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33 after 'tragic accident'
Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at age 33 after a 'tragic accident,' his sister says.
Calgary
-
Collision in southeast Calgary leaves motorcyclist dead
A section of Stoney Trail in Calgary's southeast was shut down for hours Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
-
Calgary high-risk offender, released a week ago, wanted on warrants
Last week, Calgary police announced 23-year-old Paul Algino Barrett was being released. Now they say he is being sought for violating his probation.
-
Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory
On a night when the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: What are the five main parties promising ahead of Oct. 3 vote?
The Quebec election is on Oct. 3, and for the first time, five parties have a chance of winning at least one seat in the 125-seat legislature. Here is where the parties stand on some major themes.
-
Conservatives eat meat, Quebec solidaire voters ride the bus: study
The Datagotchi app developed by researchers at Laval University has polled thousands of Quebecers about their lifestyle and matched it with the political party they are likely to vote for on Oct. 3.
-
Voting in Quebec seniors' homes becoming more common
Most voters line up at their local polling station, either on Election Day or at an advance poll, but seniors are also exercising their right to vote from their rooms or in a common area of their facility.
Edmonton
-
2 dead after 5-vehicle collision in Mill Woods
A 90-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man are dead after a five-vehicle crash in Mill Woods Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta doctors reach agreement with government: sources
Alberta doctors have ratified a proposed agreement with the provincial government.
-
Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory
On a night when the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33 after 'tragic accident'
Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at age 33 after a 'tragic accident,' his sister says.
-
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
-
Wanted man known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 48-year-old man currently serving time for extortion, criminal harassment and death threats.
London
-
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
-
Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
-
Owner’s inaction leaves demolition of fire-gutted Dairy Queen to city hall
Fire ravaged and forgotten, the remains of a former Dairy Queen may soon have a date with the wrecking ball. On Aug. 10, city officials issued a Property Standards Order to make the building safe — but due to inaction by the owner, civic administration now recommend the municipality demolish what remains at the owner’s expense.
Winnipeg
-
'We weren't heard:' Northern Manitoba mom claims health-care negligence after daughter’s near-death experience
A mother from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba is sharing her and her family’s experience at the isolated community’s nursing station, claiming their concerns about their daughter’s breathing were not listened to until the situation became critical.
-
Harvest behind schedule in Manitoba due to wet year
The race is on to get crops off the field and in the bin, as a slow start to the growing season and wet fall weather have delayed this year's harvest.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
Ottawa
-
Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
-
Firefighter injured battling blaze in neighbouring Ottawa homes
An Ottawa firefighter was injured battling a fire in two neighbouring homes west of downtown late Wednesday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Events happening in Ottawa for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
'Dumbfounded': Video shows man fleeing from police in U-Haul, then by bike
A Saskatoon man fleeing police in a U-Haul van resorted to desperate measures after they spiked his tires -- he hopped on a nearby bike and tried to ride away.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+ on Sept. 29
All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.
Vancouver
-
Canucks owner denies abuse allegations heard in Vancouver family court
The owner of the Vancouver Canucks has responded to bombshell allegations that he abused his children, which were heard during a family court proceeding this week.
-
Vancouver Park Board cites safety reasons for change to wellness checks at tents
On Sept. 12, two Vancouver park rangers on a routine patrol came across a tent by the pond at Andy Livingstone Park. They conducted a check, and found the tent empty, with drug paraphernalia inside. Both the tent and its contents were then removed and discarded.
-
The story behind 'Hedge Face,' a treasured topiary in North Vancouver
When Cindy Brodowski bought her North Vancouver home earlier this year, it came with an eye-catching feature: a hedge trimmed into the shape of a face. As she found out, it had been there for years.
Regina
-
Here's where you can buy orange shirts in Regina ahead of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
With the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, some local businesses are making sure the public has every opportunity to support charities and organizations in the city.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+ on Sept. 29
All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria's Cherry Bomb Toys and National Toy Museum of Canada seek new home
A beloved Victoria toy store is looking for a new home after operating out of its downtown location for more than 13 years. Cherry Bomb Toys is moving from its location along Broad Street near Johnson Street since the building was purchased by a new owner.
-
Canada bans import of dogs from 100 countries
As of Wednesday, the government of Canada has banned the import of dogs from 100 countries that have a track record of canine rabies.
-
Military plane lands at Comox air force base after experiencing mechanical trouble
Flight safety personnel from the Royal Canadian Air Force are investigating after an incident occurred involving a CP-140 Aurora aircraft out of Comox, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon. According to Captain Brad Little at 19 Wing Comox, the flight crew of the Aurora noticed they had a possible malfunction in one of their four engines shortly before 1:30 p.m.