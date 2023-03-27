N.S. woman shares heart attack story, urges others to take control of heart health

Five years after a heart attack, Cindy Bruce wants to share her personal story as a way to encourage others to take control of their heart health. Five years after a heart attack, Cindy Bruce wants to share her personal story as a way to encourage others to take control of their heart health.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in weekend dirt bike accident

    First responders arrived to a section of the former River Road Golf Course around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening where one person had died and a second was suffering from serious injuries. The tragic accident occurred on the former site of River Road Golf Course, which is not maintained, and is prohibited from anyone being on the premises.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island