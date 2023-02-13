N.S. woman who murdered daughter granted more temporary passes from prison

A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her daughter in 2008 will be getting more temporary passes to leave prison.

The Parole Board of Canada has approved additional escorted temporary absences from prison for Penny Boudreau.

Boudreau is serving a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 20 years for killing her daughter Karissa Boudreau.

According to the decision, dated Jan. 18 2023, Boudreau has been granted four escorted visits to a close personal contact for a total of seven hours each, including travel time.

The parole board has also approved 12 escorted personal development contacts to attend church or related activities, for four hours’ duration, including travel time.

In making its decision, the board says it reviewed numerous victim impact statements and letters opposing any additional freedoms. When referring to the feedback the board received, the decision states, in part:

“Collectively, they speak to a deep sense of loss and grief, be it family members, friends and/or the community at large. That grief and opposition to your release continues to this day.”

The decision states that RCMP in the area where the family contact will take place has voiced opposition due in part to public reaction.

Karissa Boudreau’s body was found in February 2008 on the banks of the LaHave River in Bridgewater, N.S. The 12-year-old was reported missing about two weeks before her remains were discovered. Her mother held an emotional press conference with police while her daughter was still considered a missing person. Boudreau later admitted to strangling her daughter with a piece of twine and leaving her body by the river.

The decision states Boudreau will be closely supervised on the visits by a non-security Correctional Service of Canada staff member, contractor, or volunteer.

It further adds: “You are not considered an escape risk. To reoffend would likely take a number of highly unlikely variable to be in play, namely access to a child when in an unhealthy state of mind and relationship. None of that is currently happening and your institutional behaviours do not preclude your release. “

The board previously approved several escorted temporary absences in 2018, 2019 and 2021.