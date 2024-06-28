ATLANTIC
    • Nathan MacKinnon takes two of the top trophies at 2024 NHL Awards

    Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon stands with his trophies as the recipient of the Hart Memorial Trophy, left, and Ted Lindsay Award at hockey's NHL Awards, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy: AP Photo/L.E. Baskow) Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon stands with his trophies as the recipient of the Hart Memorial Trophy, left, and Ted Lindsay Award at hockey's NHL Awards, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtesy: AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
    Nathan MacKinnon took home two of the top awards at the 2024 NHL Awards in Las Vegas Thursday night – The Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.

    The Hart Trophy winner is selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association and is awarded to the player they believe is most valuable to his team. The Ted Lindsay Award recipient goes to the most outstanding player and is chosen by their peers.

    MacKinnon came second in the league with 140 points this season, which was a career high for the centre. He scored 51 goals and had 89 assists in 82 games.

    This is not the first time MacKinnon has picked up hardware at the NHL Awards. In 2020, he was presented with the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is given for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct and a high standard of play.

    He won the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is handed out to the top rookie, for the 2013-2014 season, after a successful first year in the league with the Colorado Avalanche.

    The Cole Harbour, N.S., native was selected first overall by the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL draft, the same year he won the Memorial Cup Championship with the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

