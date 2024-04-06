Nation-wide rallies held against fossil fuel investment, climate crisis

Around 25 people gathered in Moncton Saturday to bring awareness to fossil fuels investments, climate change and Indigenous land rights.

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Bank of Canada [RBC] branch on Mountain Road for the second annual Fossil Fools Day.

Rallies were held across Canada in 40 cities from Vancouver to Halifax.

The goal of the rally for those in Moncton was to encourage major corporations and banks like RBC to take their money out of fossil fuel investments and start taking climate change more seriously.

A letter was delivered to an RBC employee inside the branch from the group of concerned citizens.

Protester Rowan Swain said he wants a liveable future.

"I want a just future that I can be proud of and that I can live in," said Swain.

Swain doesn't believe the federal government or RBC is taking climate change serious enough.

"But, people are starting to wake up to this. It's becoming something that we can't ignore. Wildfires, floods, more extreme weather patterns, famines internationally, these are things that are no longer a question of something that might happen in the future, they're happening right now," said Swain.

Christine Lever said the event was organized to bring attention to the way RBC acts as if there is no climate emergency before the financial institution has its general meeting on April 11.

"We are standing here drawing attention to the fact that there really is a climate emergency, it's not made up and we have to do something," said Lever.

In a news release, Fossil Fools Day spokesperson Eve Saint said RBC is having a negative impact on Indigenous lands, water and communities.

Saint is demanding RBC take action by "respecting Indigenous sovereignty, human rights and stop fueling the climate crisis."

Vanessa Gray, the national spokesperson for Fossil Fools Day, said in the news release that RBC must "rapidly phase out fossil fuel financing," and ramp up investment solutions that are climate safe.

RBC spokesperson Jeff Lanthier said the financial institution recognizes the importance for climate action and embraces its role in supporting clients and communities in a speedy transition to a greener economy.

"Supporting our clients on their de-carbonization journey is where we believe we can have the biggest impact in the climate transition," said Lanthier in a statement.

Lanthier went on to say RBC is allocating $1 billion to develop innovative climate solutions by 2030 and has a goal to grow its low carbon energy lending to $35 billion by the same year.

Lever said the group that gathered in Moncton on Saturday is making a concerted effort to bring the message of climate change to the general public in New Brunswick.

"It's an uphill battle, but we're in it for the long haul," said Lever.

A member of the Codiac Regional RCMP was present for Saturday's rally in Moncton, but it concluded after roughly an hour without incident.

