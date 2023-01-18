NB Power worker dead, another hurt after falling from power pole in Hillsborough

A power line technician with NB Power has died and another has been injured while doing restoration work in Hillsborough, N.B., Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Albert Mines Road.

According to RCMP, two workers fell from a power pole. One of the workers died at the scene, while the other worker was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fire officials also told CTV News that the conditions were icy at the time of the incident.

NB Power says it's collaborating fully in the investigation with WorkSafeNB and the RCMP.

"At NB Power, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are heartbroken by this incident. Losing a team member is devastating to our entire NB Power family," said Lori Clark, the president and CEO of NB Power, in a news release.

NB Power says no further details will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.