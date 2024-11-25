New agreement hopes to help expand Dieppe’s industrial park

Dieppe’s industrial park is one step closer to growing by a significant margin.

Phase 2, which consisted of servicing two million square feet in the city’s industrial park, was recently completed making the new plots of land ready for new businesses.

“As we all know, our region here in southeastern New Brunswick is growing quickly and to ensure that we have places for our businesses and our local entrepreneurs to set up shop, we need to have land to be able to host their investments in our community, so that’s why it’s very important to us,” said Louis Godbout, the executive director for Expansion Dieppe.

He adds the city also wants to make sure they continue to have commercial and industrial development on top of the booming residential development that has been seen to help keep up with population growth.

Godbout says Expansion Dieppe recently signed an agreement with a Quebec-based firm, Montoni, which works on large scale projects and helps businesses that are established in central Canada who want to expand to places like New Brunswick.

According to a media release, this is the first Maritime interprovincial agreement for Montoni.

The expansion is designed to attract businesses and jobs to the area.

“From the point of view of the density that our new partner Montoni usually brings, they are looking at having maybe up to $125M investments in various buildings in the project and if we equate that to what we have in terms of types of businesses we already have, it would represent in the order of maybe 500 local jobs plus the jobs that would be created during the construction phases,” he said.

In a media release, Dario Montoni, president for the Montoni Group, said in part, “When we expand into new cities, we always prioritize working with local construction companies and subcontractors. I believe this is the key to success.”

Godbout adds that Montoni works on building sustainable, zero net-carbon footprint buildings, which aligns with what the city wants to support.

The hope is to target both local and new companies and bring a diverse variety of businesses to the industrial park.

He says they’re hoping to have shovels in the ground as early as next year both through their agreement with Montoni and local businesses who are looking to move in.

