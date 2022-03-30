New Brunswick Aviation Museum to build permanent location to showcase historic pieces

The New Brunswick Aviation Museum will soon have a permanent location to showcase its unique collection.

Currently, the collection connected to New Brunswick's aviation and aerospace history has temporarily landed in a hangar at the Miramichi Airport – a site that is known to have a rich history itself.

“It’s the former home of Canadian forces base Chatham," said Kevin Anderson, the executive director of the New Brunswick Aviation Museum. "It started off as a war-time airbase in 1941 and it was part of the British Commonwealth air training plan.”

Now, plans are underway for a multi-million dollar, permanent facility to house all the artifacts.

For Anderson, it's a dream come true.

“The Miramichi Airport commission has generously donated land at the end of the runway here for us to build on," he said.

During Anderson's time in the forces, he looked after the New Brunswick Military History Museum in Oromocto. He said he always knew there were more stories to tell.

“And so I decided to start the Aviation Museum," said Anderson. "So, it was back in 2013 we became a registered charity and, over the last eight years, I’ve been collecting a lot of items.”

From Golden Hawks memorabilia to a de Havilland Vampire aircraft, Anderson's collection has lots to see.

“It has quite a history," said Anderson, referring to his de Havilland Vampire aircraft. "Because it was actually in a television show and it was painted white with red stars. It was made to look like a Russian aircraft and it was once owned by John Travolta, the actor.”

The temporary location will be open to the public this summer, with hopes to have the permanent facility finished by 2024.

Fundraising is underway to help with the new location. Anderson says the committee is also always open to collecting military and civilian items, as well as stories.

"So, that’s our plan. It’s going to involve a huge hangar portion of the building to house aircraft, but there will also be another part of the building that will house our aerospace academy,” he said.

The new plans for the permanent location are scheduled to be released in Moncton Friday by the New Brunswick Aviation Museum.