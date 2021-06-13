New Brunswick is reporting 74.6 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That means another 2,775 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

SEVEN NEW CASES

Public Health is also reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The three cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under

an individual 60-69.

The four cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 19 and under

two people 60-69

an individual 70-79

All seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of active cases is 97. In total, there have been 2,298 cases since the pandemic began.

Since Saturday, three people have recovered for a total of 2,155 recoveries.

There have been 45 deaths. Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Saturday, 697 tests were conducted for a total of 350,768.

CONFIRMED CASE AT ÉCOLE MARIE-ESTHER

A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at École Marie-Esther in Shippagan. The school community has been notified. School staff will reach out to families directly regarding any potential impacts on learning.

If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by public health. If you do not hear directly from public health, you have not been identified as a close contact.

REMINDER OF YELLOW LEVEL

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.