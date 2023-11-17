ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick councillor sanctioned over installation of giant sandpiper statue

    Robin Hanson stands with his statue of a semipalmated sandpiper outside of his gallery in French Lake, which is approximately 30 minutes south of Fredericton, New Brunswick on Friday March 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray Robin Hanson stands with his statue of a semipalmated sandpiper outside of his gallery in French Lake, which is approximately 30 minutes south of Fredericton, New Brunswick on Friday March 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray
    FREDERICTON -

    Ripples from the installation of a giant statue of a sandpiper in a New Brunswick village keep coming, this time landing a councillor in hot water.

    The Municipality of Tantramar ended a two-hour meeting Tuesday with the reading of a long list of code of conduct violations committed by Coun. Debbie Wiggins-Colwell, who was instrumental in getting the big bird installed in April.

    The violations include a failure to respect the decision-making process and follow policies, procedures and bylaws, as well as improper use of influence and of municipal assets and services.

    The declaration said Wiggins-Colwell has agreed to attend training to better understand her roles and responsibilities as an elected official, including effective communication and teamwork.

    Kara Becker, former deputy mayor of the village where the statue stands -- now part of Tantramar -- calls the sanctions against Wiggins-Colwell a "witch hunt."

    The supersized sandpiper known as Shep was commissioned by Dorchester's village council about three years ago after the original wooden one began to rot.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southwest of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News