HALIFAX -- Beginning at midnight Monday, all of New Brunswick will be in the yellow level of restrictions for the first time since mid-March.

The province has also lowered the eligibility age for the COVID-19 vaccine to 40. This is effective immediately.

New Brunswick Public Health also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19. Of those, five are people in New Brunswick and six are people outside New Brunswick who are workers who travel regularly.

Dr. Russell says she does recognize the cases that are out of province are confusing.



33 NBers have contracted COVID outside NB.

27% involve workers who travel regularly outside the province.

One case has been connected to the outbreak in NS. — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 10, 2021

