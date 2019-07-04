

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man is dead after his plane crashed at a private airstrip near Sussex.

The RCMP responded to the scene near Marshall Hill Road in Wards Creek, N.B., shortly before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the plane was a small, personal aircraft owned by the pilot.

The 67-year-old man from Kingston, N.B., died at the scene.

He was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board is conducting the investigation and has deployed a team of investigators to the scene.