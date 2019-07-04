Featured
New Brunswick man killed in plane crash near Sussex
A man is dead after a small plane crashed near Sussex, N.B., on June 3, 2019. (Laura Lyall/CTV Atlantic)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 11:25AM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 11:27AM ADT
A New Brunswick man is dead after his plane crashed at a private airstrip near Sussex.
The RCMP responded to the scene near Marshall Hill Road in Wards Creek, N.B., shortly before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the plane was a small, personal aircraft owned by the pilot.
The 67-year-old man from Kingston, N.B., died at the scene.
He was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash.
The Transportation Safety Board is conducting the investigation and has deployed a team of investigators to the scene.