New Brunswick oysters test positive for dermo disease, first confirmed case in Canada

FREDERICTON -

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says oyster samples from New Brunswick's east coast have tested positive for two diseases, one of which has been found for the first time in Canada.

A news release from the agency says multinucleate sphere unknown, also known as MSX, and dermo, also known as perkinsosis, have been confirmed in mollusks in Spence Cove.

It says both diseases do not pose risks to human health or food safety, but they increase oyster mortality and decrease growth rates.

Dermo, which has been detected in Canada for the first time, has spread from oyster to oyster in New Brunswick.

The disease presents in adult oysters more than one year old, and causes several symptoms including making their shells open out of water.

The agency says it is working with the province and Indigenous groups to monitor the scale of the infections, increase testing and manage the two diseases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.