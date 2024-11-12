New Brunswick premier confirms her Liberal government will draft carbon pricing plan

FREDERICTON -

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt confirmed Tuesday that her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa's approval.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Holt told reporters that the two had discussed a number of topics, including next steps to be taken on carbon pricing. While there were no concrete solutions presented, the leaders described their discussions as productive.

Holt said people in New Brunswick continue to struggle with the rising cost of living. Her government plans to remove the province's four-cents-a-litre gas tax and then submit to Ottawa a "made-in-New-Brunswick climate plan" that recognizes the province's situation.

"We need a plan that reflects the reality in New Brunswick, the fact that we don't have the same kind of public transportation opportunities. We don't have the same kind of opportunities to bike to work," she said. "Because when you're living in St-Sauveur, that's not an option. You can't get to the hospital that way. You have to go to the gas station, and you have to fill up the tank if you want to get your health taken care of and if you want to get to work."

During the recent provincial election campaign, Holt said a Liberal government would draw up a plan that would ensure large emitters of carbon would pay for their emissions.

She said she wanted to see how her government could incentivize people to change behaviour and not just penalize them.

The prime minister said provinces have the option of crafting a carbon pricing plan that suits them, as long as it meets certain national standards, adding that Quebec and British Columbia have plans that cater to their residents.

"Certainly, the federal approach and the carbon tax rebate puts more money into the pockets of Canadians, but we're always open to working with other provinces to fight climate change," he said. "In fact, this is an issue on which I agree totally with the premier because we know that economic growth means fighting climate change."

Trudeau said former New Brunswick Tory premier Blaine Higgs had initially been on board with a carbon pricing plan.

"The province of New Brunswick had a made-in-New-Brunswick plan, and then premier Higgs had decided to scrap it because he wanted to blame the federal government for what he was doing," Trudeau said.

"It was a purely, crassly political play. It's great to have someone who deeply believes in not just protecting the environment but helping with affordability in tangible, concrete ways."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

