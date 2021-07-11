HALIFAX -- More than 50 per cent of New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated as the province inches toward achieving its 75 per cent goal by August 2.

The province's online dashboard shows that as of Sunday, 50.4 per cent of people have received two shots.

New Brunswick is also reporting no new COVID-19 cases, for the six straight day in a row. The active number of cases sits at six.

The last reported new case was on Monday, July 5.

The next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, New Brunswick Day, as long as at least 75 per cent of people 12 and older have received two doses.

At that time the province will move to the Green level. The mandatory order will end and all restrictions will be lifted.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,336 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,283 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

One person is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

New Brunswick has launched a series of mobile clinics for residents who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are organized by the Department of Health, which is also working with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick and partners from local government and the business community.

Public health says the clinics will provide walk-in service, with no appointment or scheduling required ahead of time

Clinics taking place this weekend and next week are at the following locations:

Kinsmen Club, 141 School St., Fredericton, on Monday, July 12, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Marysville Walk-in Clinic, 231 Canada St., Fredericton on Tuesday, July 13, between noon and 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough, Tuesday, July 13, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose and a signed consent form. The mobile clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, according to public health.