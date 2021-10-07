New Brunswick reports 116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases rise to 825

HALIFAX -

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 66 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 825.

According to health officials, 71 of Thursday's 116 new cases, or 61.2 per cent, are not fully vaccinated. Ten cases, or 8.6 per cent, are partially vaccinated, and 35 cases, or 30.2 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

The province says there are currently 55 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with 31 in an intensive care unit. Of those currently in hospital, 41 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated, and 11 are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 81.1 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 90.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is very encouraging news that 90 per cent of us are at least partially vaccinated,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “If we can get everyone who has had a first dose to get their second dose, we could reach 90 per cent fully vaccinated within a month. Every person who gets the vaccine reduces the overall risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”

In total, 1,191,782 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

CASE DATA

Thirty-nine new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

19 people age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

five people in their 30s

four people in their 40s

three people in their 50s

four people in their 60s

two people in their 70s

one person age 90 and over

Twenty-four cases are under investigation and 15 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Nineteen new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

eight people age 19 and under

four people in their 30s

four people in their 40s

one person in their 50s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Fourteen cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Twenty new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

seven people age 19 and under

four people in their 30s

three people in their 40s

four people in their 50s

two people in their 80s

Seventeen cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Twenty new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

five people age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

four people in their 30s

four people in their 40s

three people in their 50s

two people in their 60s

one person age 90 and over

Sixteen cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Eleven new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

six people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 80s

one person age 90 and over

Ten cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Five new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving:

three people in their 20s

one person in their 30s

one person in their 50s

Two cases are under investigation and three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Two new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving a person in their 20s and a person in their 30s. Both cases are under investigation.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 4,857 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 3,961 people have recovered and 70 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 482,047COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,341 confirmed cases (272 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 453 confirmed cases (62 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,053 confirmed cases (196 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,194 confirmed cases (176 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 456 confirmed cases (58 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 245 confirmed cases (38 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 115 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.