HALIFAX -- The number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick continues to rise as the province reports another day of double-digit infections.

Public health says there are 13 new cases, nine of which are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and are all people in their 20s.

Eight of nine cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are also two cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), a person in their 20s and another in their 40s. Both of those cases are under investigation.

The two cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are two individuals 20-29 and the cases are under investigation.

"Vaccination is the best protection and with (the) recent number of COVID-19 cases, the value of being completely vaccinated becomes more clear every day," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer, said in a release.

"Fully 68 of our 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases since July 1, which is 88 per cent, were not fully immunized. Getting vaccinated will not only reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 and of being seriously ill, it will also help to protect your family, friends and our health-care system. Should you have any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, please get tested."

The active number of cases is now 51. There have been 46 deaths and no one is hospitalized in New Brunswick.

A total of 1,103 tests were conducted Wednesday for a total of 384,250.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 68.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.5 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose. To receive a second dose, bring a signed consent form, your Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving your first dose.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposures is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.