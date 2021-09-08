HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 29 recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province drops to 112.

Six new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving four people in their 20s, one person in their 30s and one person in their 40s. Four cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Three new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving a person in their 20s, a person in their 30s and a person in their 40s. Two cases are travel related and one is under investigation.

One new case was reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving a person age 19 and under, and is under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving a person age 19 and under, and a person in their 50s. Both cases are under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) involving a person age 19 and under, and a person in their 40s. Both cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Two new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving a person age 19 and under, and a person in their 50s. One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and one case is under investigation.

There are currently five patients in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with four patients in an intensive care unit.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 76.2 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,123,235 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,868 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,708 people have recovered, and 47 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 418,417 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 772 confirmed cases (33 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 336 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 535 confirmed cases (22 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 791 confirmed cases (20 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 200 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 160 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 74 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.