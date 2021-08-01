FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, nearly doubling the number of cases in the province to 37.

The cases stem over a two-day reporting period, Saturday and Sunday.

There are 17 cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and are as follows:

Two people under 19

11 people 20-29

Three people 30-39

One person 40-49

Nine cases are a contact of previously confirmed cases, six cases are under investigation and two are travel-related.

There is one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region), an individual 20-29, which is travel-related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,383. There have been 46 deaths. No one is currently hospitalized.

“With the number of new cases over the weekend, the importance of getting vaccinated is stronger than ever,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Getting vaccinated will not only reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 and of being seriously ill, it will also help to protect your family, friends and our health-care system. Should you have any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, please get tested," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

MENTAL HEALTH EXPORTS WARN TO TAKE REOPENING SLOW

The increase of new cases could cause people, who are not ready to remove their masks, to feel anxious.

Christa Baldwin at the Canadian Mental Health Association New Brunswick chapter says the organization has seen a spike in demand for its services.

From 86,000 calls prior to the pandemic – to over 200,000 during.

"We need to feel ok about being anxious,” she said. “We’ve gone through this pandemic with the script or the messaging that being physically close to someone right now is a risk behaviour. So we need to adjust that script and we need some time to do that.”

Fredericton Police Force Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet agrees the adjustment does take time and is asking that people respect each other’s personal choices.

“It was a learned behaviour when we had to start wearing a mask, it’ll be a learned behaviour to not wear a mask. But we can’t be judgmental for those choosing to continue wearing a mask,” he said.

Baldwin says people should be encouraged to move into the new reality at their own pace.

“Don’t have high expectations of yourself,” she said. “It’s ok to slowly integrate yourself back into the new normal.”

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Sunday, 67.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.3 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

Vaccination clinics are taking place tomorrow, Monday, August 2 at the following locations:

Saint John, Exhibition Park, Monday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Pfizer-BioNTech

Moncton, Moncton Coliseum. Monday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Pfizer-BioNTech

Edmundston, St-Jacques Chevalier de Colomb, Monday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Pfizer-BioNTech

Bathurst, Bathurst Public Heath, Monday, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Pfizer-BioNTech

A mobile walk-in clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 2, at the Crowne Plaza at 659 Queen St. in Fredericton from noon to 5 p.m. The clinic will be for those who have not yet received their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer will be available at this clinic.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.