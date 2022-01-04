New Brunswick reports 746 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, health-care absences continue to rise

New Brunswick is reporting 746 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. With 73 recoveries, there are now 6,112 active cases in the province.

Of Thursday's new cases:

166 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

351 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

90 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

44 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

six are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

37 are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

52 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Health officials say, as of Tuesday, there are 56 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital:

37 are over the age of 60

11 people are on a ventilator

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized

“The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated. Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status, the age and origin of new cases, and additional information, is available on the COVID-19 dashboard,” read a release from public health.

According to public health, three people have died as a result of COVID-19. One person in their 70s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and two people in their 80s in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

HEALTH-CARE ABSENCES

The province says there are 571 health-care staff isolating at home due to COVID-19:

460 are from the Horizon Health Network

70 are Vitalité Health Network staff

41 are from Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 83 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 90.3 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine and 21.3 per cent have received a booster dose.

A list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

All of New Brunswick is in the Level 2 phase of the province's COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The full list of requirements under Level 2 can be found on the provincial website.