New Brunswick reports a COVID-19-related death, 65 new cases on Sunday

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick is reporting one death and 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Public health says a person in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region) has died, bringing the death toll as a result of the virus to 122.

There are also 81 recoveries, dropping the active case count to 534.

Health officials say of the new cases, 35 – or 54 per cent – are unvaccinated, seven – or 11 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 23 – or 35 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

There are 12 people in an intensive care unit, including nine who are unvaccinated, one that is partially vaccinated, and two that are fully vaccinated.

Of the 20 in hospital, 13 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There is currently no one 19 or under in the hospital.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province says 86.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.1 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can now book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine.

People 65 and older and school personnel are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people who have received one or two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in their series are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA booster dose if 28 days have passed since their second dose.

International travellers with mixed first two doses of vaccine products are eligible to book an appointment to receive a booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This applies to anyone who must travel outside of North America for work, education or medical procedures. A booster dose of an mRNA vaccine will be available as long as a 28-day interval has passed since their previous dose.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION IN ZONE 3

Public health has declared an outbreak at Kingsclear First Nation and the Kinsgsclear Special Care Home in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Following confirmation of positive cases, members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team were deployed to assist the community and special care home.

There are six confirmed cases at Kingsclear First Nation and seven confirmed cases at the Kingsclear Special Care Home.

CIRCUIT BREAKER REMINDER

The following areas are currently under a circuit breaker: the municipalities of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and most of Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Enforcement is being increased to ensure those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so and that gatherings of multiple households are not taking place.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The 24 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

nine people 19 and under;

one people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

four people 60-69; and

one person 70-79.

Twenty-two cases are under investigation and two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 11 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

a person 30-39;

two people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 80-89.

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and seven cases are under investigation.

The 19 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

four people 20-29;

five people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

three people 60-69.

Eleven cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 30-39. The case is under investigation.

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 40-49. The case is under investigation.

The nine new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

two people 40-49; and

a person 50-59.

Eight cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with two or more symptoms of the virus is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.

If you have been at the site of a possible public exposure, but remain asymptomatic, you may be able to pick up a rapid-screening kit.