New Brunswick reports another COVID-19 related death, 79 people hospitalized, 10 on ventilator

New Brunswick reported another death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, although public health did not release information about the age of the person or the health zone where the death occurred.

To date, there have been 172 COVID-19 related deaths in New Brunswick,

According to the province’s online dashboard, there are 79 people battling COVID-19 in hospital, 16 of whom are in intensive care. Ten people are currently on a ventilator.

201 NEW CASES

Public health officials announced 201 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the online dashboard, there are 7,933 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Here is a breakdown of the active cases of COVID-19:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) 2,152

Zone 2 (Saint John region) 3,176

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) 938

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) 543

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) 145

Zone 6 (Bathurst region) 540

Zone 7 (Miramichi region) 439

BOOSTERS OPENING MONDAY

Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, New Brunswickers 18 and older will be eligible to schedule an appointment for a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine, as long as five months has passed since their second dose.

“This is an important step forward in protecting New Brunswickers from the impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release on Friday.

“I encourage everyone eligible to book an appointment through a regional health authority clinic or through a participating pharmacy.”

The province said those eligible will be offered Moderna at booster clinics, regardless of which vaccine they received for previous doses.

The limited supply of Pfizer booster doses is being reserved for people aged 12 to 29 because there is evidence that the risk of myocarditis/pericarditis for this age group is decreased with the Pfizer vaccine as opposed to Moderna. The risk posed by the Moderna vaccine is less for those 30 and older.

RAPID TEST REGISTRATION

In New Brunswick, people with COVID-19 symptoms are required to register online for a PCR test or rapid test.

By completing the online form, people can determine which type of test they are eligible to receive.

Those with symptoms, and who are aged two to 49 and otherwise healthy will be advised to take a rapid test. After registering their information, people can book an appointment to pick up a rapid-test kit at a hub or mobile-site location. Anyone picking up rapid tests must present an email confirmation of their appointment.

PCR tests are reserved for people at the highest risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19. These include:

Health-care workers and those who live or work in long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

People who are symptomatic and aged 50 and over.

People who are symptomatic and immunocompromised.

People who are symptomatic and pregnant.

People who are identified as a priority by Public Health.

People who need a PCR test for travel, residents of First Nations communities and children under two are also eligible to receive a PCR test.

People who are isolating because of their symptoms are permitted to leave isolation to attend a test appointment