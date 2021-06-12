HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19 related death Saturday, as it inches towards its vaccine target.

Public health says 74.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 5,871 people need to receive their first dose to reach the 75 per cent mark, which is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

The province says a person over the age of 90 in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 45.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my sympathies to everyone who is grieving this loss,” Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a release.

“My thoughts and prayers are with this person’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed away,” added Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

There are also seven new cases.

The four are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49;

an individual 50-59; and

two people 60-69.

The three cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

an individual 40-49;

an individual 60-69; and

an individual 70-79.

All seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,291.

Since Friday, 10 people have recovered, for a total of 93 active cases.

Four patients in total are hospitalized. Three patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. One patient is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

On Friday, 1,234 tests were conducted for a total of 350,071.

REMINDER OF YELLOW LEVEL

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.