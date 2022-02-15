New Brunswick reports one new COVID-19 death Tuesday; hospitalizations drop to 101

New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 101 hospitalizations on Tuesday– a drop from 112 hospitalizations reported on Monday. New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19 related death and 101 hospitalizations on Tuesday– a drop from 112 hospitalizations reported on Monday.

