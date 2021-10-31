New Brunswick reports one new death, 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

HALIFAX -

Another person has died because of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The province is also reporting 32 new cases on Sunday.

Public health has confirmed the latest death involves a person in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

Along with the 32 new cases of COVID-19, there are 70 recoveries Sunday for a total number of 513 active cases.

Of the new cases, 17 – or 53.1 per cent – are unvaccinated, four – or 12.5 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 11 – or 34.4 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

There are 13 people in an intensive care unit; 10 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated, and two are fully vaccinated.

There are 23 people in hospital, including the 13 in intensive care. Of the 23 in hospital, 14 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated.

CIRCUIT BREAKER REMINDER

The following areas are currently under a circuit breaker: Zone 1 (Moncton region); most of Zone 2 (Saint John region); the northern portion of Zone 3 (Fredericton region); all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region); and all of Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

More information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

Public health reported Sunday that 85 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.6 per cent have received their first dose.

Health-care personnel – including those working in long-term care facilities – and residents of First Nations communities can now book an appointment to receive an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a vaccine. They must bring their proof of vaccination, i.e. immunization record, to their appointment.

CUPE STRIKE IMPACT

Due to strike action on Saturday by CUPE, a vaccination clinic in Fredericton at the Brookside Mall had to be cancelled, which resulted in the cancellation of previously scheduled vaccination appointments for 142 people who were instructed to book later or at a pharmacy. The vaccine was moved to a local pharmacy where it will be used in a clinic Monday.

COVID-19 swabbing was cancelled on Saturday at assessment centres in Fredericton, Hartland, Moncton and Saint John with more than 300 appointments cancelled. Some cases prioritized by public health were diverted elsewhere for testing. The Miramichi assessment centre operated at a reduced capacity.

Currently, there are more than 100 referrals awaiting appointments in the Fredericton, Hartland, and Miramichi areas. More than 250 appointments were cancelled today across the Horizon Health Network.

The Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory is now being impacted and COVID-19 assessment and testing activity will be significantly impacted in the coming week. Mitigation plans are being put in place and additional information on new assessment and testing protocols will be shared with the public Monday.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

The four new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people 20-29; and

a person 40-49.

Three cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a case.

The 17 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

12 people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

two people 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

One case is under investigation and 16 cases are contacts of a case

The two new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

a person 20-29; and

a person 60-69.

Both cases are under investigation.

The three new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under;

a person 30-39; and

a person 40-49.

One case is under investigation and two cases are contacts of a case.

The six new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

a person 20-29;

two people 40-49;

two people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

All six cases are under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online to get an appointment.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.